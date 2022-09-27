LEAVENWORTH — A 41-year-old man died of natural causes Saturday in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness south of Leavenworth.

Swaminathan Sundaram, 41, was hiking Aasgard Pass, a popular route in The Enchantments that reaches 7,841-feet elevation, when he suffered a medical emergency, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday in a news release.



