LEAVENWORTH — A 41-year-old man died of natural causes Saturday in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness south of Leavenworth.
Swaminathan Sundaram, 41, was hiking Aasgard Pass, a popular route in The Enchantments that reaches 7,841-feet elevation, when he suffered a medical emergency, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday in a news release.
Authorities were contacted through a Garmin InReach satellite communication device at 10 a.m. by members of his group and told that they began CPR at 9:40 a.m., the release said.
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office arrived at 11:30 a.m. with a hoist-capable helicopter and medical crew. Sundaram was hoisted from the scene, but continued CPR efforts were unsuccessful, the release said.
Investigators determined Sundaram died of natural causes. At his family’s request, an autopsy will not be performed due to religious objections, said Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris.
Sundaram is the fifth person to die this year while hiking or climbing in Chelan County and the second to die in The Enchantments.
