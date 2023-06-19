Shane Capps, right, of Wenatchee, walks around the track with his wife Leitha during Relay For Life at Wildcat Stadium, as they show their support for those who have died, survived, and are battling cancer.
Children's shoes and a pair of George Kramer's shoes, center, are displayed next to the track as people walk at Wildcat Stadium during Relay For Life on Friday in East Wenatchee. Kramer recently died. Leona Wolk said the shoes represented three children who died and other children fighting cancer. "His heart was so large. He made sure that people were taken care of," Wolk said of Kramer. Kramer was very active in the Packing Friendship program, which helps provide food to school kids, and often helped youth at Cascade Elementary School, the Eastmont School District, and Breath of Life Church.
EAST WENATCHEE — Relay For Life not only raises money for cancer research with a run and silent auction. It honors those luminaries "who have cancer now, who are survivors, who have won the battle or are going through treatment now or those we have lost: our cancer patients, surviving or deceased,” said local event organizer Linda Marsh.
The Relay For Life of Chelan Douglas was Friday night at Wildcat Stadium, 955 Third St., East Wenatchee. It used to be a 24-hour event, but is now “down to five hours because of everybody’s busy schedule,” Marsh said.
It's one of many international relay fundraisers of the American Cancer Society, and one of the world's largest peer-to-peer fundraising efforts. Now in eight countries, the relays were started in 1985 in Washington state (Tacoma) by Dr. Gordon Platt and have been in Wenatchee since 1986.
Every year, the whole Relay For Life movement raises more than $400 million for cancer research, which amounts to nearly $6.5 billion since its inception, according to its website.
The Chelan Douglas counties’ relay raised $20,000 in 2022 and has a goal of $35,000 for this year. “It used to raise a lot more. The event used to be huge,” Marsh said.
Marsh got involved more than 20 years ago when she was diagnosed with cancer herself, and is still on the JCPenney team. She became involved with event organizing about eight years ago. The ACS is actively seeking more volunteers and more teams for next year.
The Relay For Life on Friday began by honoring the country with the Boy Scouts of America honor guard and national anthem. The Confluence Health oncology department spoke on the progress of cancer research and what it's accomplishing. Then cancer survivors and caregivers were honored.
At 10 p.m., a luminary ceremony began with a poem and prayer by the Breath of Life Church pastor, Kevin Harvey. Decorated lanterns made with decorated bags and lit with tea lights were around the track with the names of people from the community and messages.
“It’s emotional to walk through … Different ones make different comments like ‘I miss you sis, you left us way too soon,' or 'Dear dad, I hope you’re fishing in heaven. Love, your fishing partner,'” Marsh said.
She said there is a hotline number for the American Cancer Society (800-227-2345), which “people say it’s comforting or they can ask questions that come up, which was nice.”
The silent auction had around 50 items donated by businesses and teams.
“We will be raising funds throughout the rest of the year by accepting donations through the organizations,” Marsh said of those who may comment “‘Oops, I forgot Relay and here’s my check.’”
