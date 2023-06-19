230620-newslocal-relayforlife 01.JPG
Buy Now

Shane Capps, right, of Wenatchee, walks around the track with his wife Leitha during Relay For Life at Wildcat Stadium, as they show their support for those who have died, survived, and are battling cancer.

EAST WENATCHEE — Relay For Life not only raises money for cancer research with a run and silent auction. It honors those luminaries "who have cancer now, who are survivors, who have won the battle or are going through treatment now or those we have lost: our cancer patients, surviving or deceased,” said local event organizer Linda Marsh.

230620-newslocal-relayforlife 02.JPG
Buy Now

Children's shoes and a pair of George Kramer's shoes, center, are displayed next to the track as people walk at Wildcat Stadium during Relay For Life on Friday in East Wenatchee. Kramer recently died. Leona Wolk said the shoes represented three children who died and other children fighting cancer. "His heart was so large. He made sure that people were taken care of," Wolk said of Kramer. Kramer was very active in the Packing Friendship program, which helps provide food to school kids, and often helped youth at Cascade Elementary School, the Eastmont School District, and Breath of Life Church.

The Relay For Life of Chelan Douglas was Friday night at Wildcat Stadium, 955 Third St., East Wenatchee. It used to be a 24-hour event, but is now “down to five hours because of everybody’s busy schedule,” Marsh said.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?