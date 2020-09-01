CASHMERE — City workers pulled a 4,000 pound 1940s electrical transformer from the Wenatchee River on Monday.
The transformer has been stuck in rocks and sand on the island at the Riverside Park boat ramp in Cashmere since a flood in the 1990s floated it down the river. It is thought that it came from a city storage area near where Mission Creek enters the Wenatchee River.
Cashmere City Councilman Daniel Scott saw it sticking up in the rocks on the island while on a walk with his wife and family dog a few weeks ago.
Scott, who was at the site Monday watching it being removed, is also a Chelan County PUD electrical engineer. He said there were only a few weeks window to remove it while the water flow was low.
It had been tested for PCBs in 2015 and came up negative.
Monday morning Clarin began digging rocks out from around the transformer, finding out the size was about 4 feet by 5 feet by 2 feet wide. “We’re happy that it isn’t buried deeper than it is,” said Scott Bailey, a natural resources specialist for Chelan County.
After draining the unit of water and sand, Clarin was able to pull it out of its hole and drag it across the rocky island. From there it was to be taken to a storage area and tested for contamination before being disposed of.
“It’s the right thing to do, to get it out,” said Steve Croci, operations director for Cashmere.