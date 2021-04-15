WENATCHEE — Washington Park’s big evergreens — which city officials and neighbors have watched with concern during windstorms for the past two decades — are coming down this week.
Removing the trees will reduce risk and create a whole new look for the park.
“We are currently removing 27 coniferous trees that are located between the street and sidewalk along the perimeter of the park,” city Parks Director David Erickson said. The trees slated for removal, a mix of pine, fir, hemlock and spruce, were planted when the city built the park in the mid-1940s. Strong winds in 2007 brought down some of the trees and the city has been keeping close watch on the rest ever since.
Certified arborists were called in to check out the trees in 2009 and 2017, noting rot, decay and a general declining health of the trees that eventually would lead to their removal. An inspection this spring showed their time had come.
“The majority were classified as high risk and hazardous due to a number of factors including rot and decay, infestations, previous damage, lifespan of the tree species, target risk and location,” Erickson said.
In addition to health issues, some trees were getting too close to high-voltage power and fiber optic communication lines and tree roots had damaged sidewalks over the years, creating trip hazards.
“We were very fortunate that the trees along Miller Street haven’t burned down,” Erickson said. Workers have come across scorched branches where they have come into contact with the wires.
It provides a lesson for tree planters, public and private.
“It is important to not only call before you dig when planting to ensure you don’t run into underground utilities, but also plan ahead for the mature height of the tree so that in the future it doesn’t grow into overhead powerlines or other structures,” he said.
The city is partnering with Chelan County PUD on removing and replacing the hazard trees.
Contractors hired by the city and PUD are performing the work, along with the city park maintenance crew, Erickson said.
“I don’t have the cost for the PUD side of the work, but I would estimate that the total cost of the removal of the trees and stumps, disposal of debris, importing topsoil and planting grass where needed and the also acquiring and planting of the new trees will be in the neighborhood of $20,000-$30,000,” he said.
The city’s share will be funded through the park maintenance budget. Some of the new trees are being funded through a Department of Natural Resources Urban Forestry Grant received last year that allowed the city to plant more than 80 trees in the park system, including 10 in Washington Park.
The replacements for those being dropped now are on order, Erickson said, with planting to occur after the current trees and stumps are removed.
“We planted 10 trees last year and will be planting 30 additional after the removal is completed,” he said. “A variety of trees will be going in to provide fall color and spring blooms.”
The new trees will include:
- 13 autumn blaze maple
- Two Linden trees
- One golden rain tree
- Four gingko (male)
- 20 flowering cherry trees
“The next phase of the project will be to underground the electrical overhead wires, upgrade the efficiency of park lighting and improve accessibility by replacing spalled and heaved/broken sidewalks,” Erickson said.
The timing of that next phase depends on future budget requests.
The park, which sits south of Washington Street between South Miller and South Wilson streets, is used for a variety of events and informal activities with most use coming from general drop-in park visitors, he said.
It features a picnic shelter, play area, restrooms and wading pool.
Erickson said after the 2007 storm created more open space in the park, it has seen increased use by youth sports and Special Olympics sport practices.