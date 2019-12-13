10 renters describe Wenatchee’s housing crisis in their own words: 'Something has to change'

WENATCHEE — One renter in Wenatchee weighs whether she should buy food or pay a bill. Another lives in a mobile home park where rent goes up twice a year. A 25-year-old with a full-time job can’t afford to move out of his father’s house in Rock Island.
Last week The Wenatchee World reported on another renter, an 88-year-old East Wenatchee woman, who's facing a 63% rent hike. The community response was strong and immediate — thousands of dollars have been raised for her through a benefit account at Cashmere Valley Bank.
The story also prompted hundreds of social media comments, emails and phone calls from people sharing similar stories about renting in North Central Washington.
So The World asked: What's your renting story? Below is a selection of the nearly 40 submissions from community members. They've been lightly edited for clarity and style.