LEAVENWORTH — Renters of a house near Leavenworth were awoken by smoke Saturday morning.
The renters located a fire in the kitchen at around 2:30 a.m., at 11632 Freund Canyon Road, said Annie Schmidt, Chelan County Fire District 3 spokesperson. The owner of the property was also on scene and managed to suppress the fire using three fire extinguishers before fire crews arrived. The house sustained smoke damage.
“My understanding is that the fire didn’t even break the sheetrock,” Schmidt said. “The way it was described to me was it was a small intense fire with a fair amount of smoke confined to the kitchen.”
About 20 firefighters were dispatched at 2:44 p.m., arrived at 2:54 p.m. with two engines and two water tenders and extinguished the fire in about five minutes, she said.
Fire district personnel think it is probable that the fire was caused by faulty electrical wiring, Schmidt said.
The renters inside of the home were not alerted by smoke detectors and it did not appear there were any functioning smoke detectors in the kitchen, she said.
“Folks need to have operational smoke detectors,” Schmidt said. “It is a good time, if you didn’t do it with spring forward or spring backward, to check your batteries. Do it now.”