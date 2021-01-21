ISSAQUAH — Democratic Congresswoman Kim Schrier, who represents Washington’s Eighth District, has announced she will be serving again on the Agriculture Committee.
The House Agriculture Committee has jurisdiction over federal agriculture policy and oversight, as well as nutrition programs like SNAP.
The 8th district, which includes Chelan County, has more than 2 million acres of National Forest Service land — more than any other district in the state. The Ag Committee has jurisdiction over forestry.
“Last year, our state and the entire West experienced a record-breaking number of fires. I will continue to be a strong advocate for the urgent need to make our forests and surrounding communities more resilient and less susceptible to wildfires,” she said in a statement.