NCW — The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest is in urgent need of restoration efforts to reduce the danger of wildfires.
That was one finding from a Bioregional Assessment of Northwest Forests completed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture this year that analyzed 19 different national forests. The assessment included 24 million acres of land in Washington, Oregon and into Northern California, down to San Francisco.
Two takeaways from the assessment for the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest are that the forest faces potential severe impacts from wildfires, as well as drier climates from climate change.
Of the 19 forests, the Okanogan-Wenatchee is in need of the most amount of forest treatment, including mechanized treatment and prescribed fire, with close to 1.2 million acres, according to the assessment, which also said:
- Frequent-fire dependent ecosystems, like in the eastern slopes of the Cascades, are seeing a build up of flammable vegetation, denser forests and changes in tree type.
- While the use of mechanized treatment and prescribed fires is useful, it isn’t sufficient by itself to restore the east Cascades. Forest Service personnel need to allow natural wildfires to return and manage fires when they occur, doing a risk assessment that includes nearby towns to decide whether to suppress the fires.
- The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest experienced a deficit of 89,666 acres not receiving fires between 2008 to 2018 that would historically have done so.
Climate change will also affect drier forested and non-forested regions — like the eastern Cascades — bringing increased temperatures, drier summers and wetter winter storms. It will impact high-elevation forests, where there will be a loss of snowpack and warming, changing those ecosystems.
The Forest Service is also recommending the expansion of timber harvests as a restoration tool to benefit forests and communities. Among the 19 national forests, 7 million acres are in need of restoration through removing trees and, it said, the need is urgent on the eastern slopes of the Cascades.
The last regional assessment was done in 1994. It is not meant to be comprehensive and identifies specific issues including increased fire danger, sustainable recreation and habitat restoration.
Each national forest will conduct its own individual land management plan and will use the bioregional assessment for guidance. The purpose of the bioregional assessment is to shorten the process for those individual forest plans.
The last Okanogan-Wenatchee Land Management plan was done in 1990.