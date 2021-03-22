NCW — North Central Washington residents have a chance to talk with their district representatives in virtual town halls happening Tuesday and Wednesday.
State Reps. Keith Goehner, R-Dryden, and Mike Steele, R-Chelan, will hold a virtual town hall at 6 p.m. Tuesday to provide an update on the 2021 legislative session.
The two 12th District representatives will talk about their activities during the current session, according to a Washington State House Republicans news release.
The remote town hall, planned for one hour, will be accessible via Zoom. Those interested in joining can pre-register at wwrld.us/townhall.
The second virtual town hall is for small businesses and is scheduled to be held on Wednesday at 5 p.m. The meeting will bring in 8th District Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Sammamish, and 4th District Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside.
The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting and moderating the meeting. Those in attendance will be encouraged to share their experiences and talk with representatives, according to the chamber.
Registration is free and open to any business. A registration form and additional information on the meeting can be found at wenatchee.org/events.