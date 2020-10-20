LAKE WENATCHEE — Rescuers recovered a lost, hypothermic Marysville hunter early Sunday morning after searching through the night near Meadow Creek.
David Sargent , 73, had planned to hike a loop at about 5 p.m. and meet with a couple other hunters before dark on Saturday, according to a report by the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
When Sargent did not return home that night, two of his family members attempted to find him, according to the report. Sargent told them, through very intermittent radio contact, that he was lost on a brushed-in primitive road and did not have a pack.
Crews from Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue, the Sheriff’s Office and Chelan County Volunteer Search and Rescue headed out on several forest service roads in search of Sargent, according to the report. Rescuers, at one point, managed to reach Sargent over the radio, but he was not able to describe his location. Sargent told them he was tired and suffering from low blood sugar.
At roughly 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, search crews asked Sargent to fire a round of his rifle in order to help locate him, according to the report. Rescuers found Sargent on an overgrown portion of road about an hour later. Sargent was soaking wet from the rain.
Medical workers transported Sargent to Cascade Medical Center in Leavenworth, where he is listed in fair and stable condition, according to the report.