CHELAN — A Chelan resident was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after surviving a fire in the backroom of their apartment Friday night on the 500 block of East Gibson Avenue in Chelan.
Firefighters responded to an apartment complex fire report issued at 11:10 p.m., according to a release by Chelan County Fire District 7. Arriving crews saw heavy smoke coming from lower-level apartments before entering inside to extinguish the fire.
Crews called for a second alarm, bringing in firefighters from Orondo, Entiat, Manson and Wenatchee, according to the release. Firefighters contained the fire to only one apartment within the complex.
Crews extinguished the fire and then searched around the scorched apartment, finding a resident in a back bedroom, according to the release. Medical crews transported the resident to Lake Chelan Hospital before sending them to Harborview.
Authorities did not disclose additional information, including the identity of the fire victim.
Smoke and heat damaged the apartment considerably, according to the release. The cause of the fire was still under investigation as of Monday morning.