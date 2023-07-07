230708-newslocal-downtownflags 01.jpg
Buy Now

An American flag hangs in front of a downtown Wenatchee store Thursday afternoon.

NCW — Some residents think the Wenatchee Valley looked a little less patriotic this Independence Day. The claim puzzled local officials.

The Wenatchee World received multiple inquiries this week asking why banners that were previously hung on Wenatchee Avenue were not on display this year for the Fourth of July.

torch

In the run up to the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles, the Olympic Torch made its way through North Central Washington.
group photo

The World Staff is pictured in front of the 14 N. Mission St. headquarters on July 4, 1985.


Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?