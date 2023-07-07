NCW — Some residents think the Wenatchee Valley looked a little less patriotic this Independence Day. The claim puzzled local officials.
The Wenatchee World received multiple inquiries this week asking why banners that were previously hung on Wenatchee Avenue were not on display this year for the Fourth of July.
City leaders in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee received similar emails.
During Wednesday’s city council meeting, East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford said she received “a lot of emails” about flags that used to line on Grant Road during the Fourth of July.
“I’m not sure where that came from,” she said.
Laura Gloria, Executive Services Director for the city of Wenatchee, said flags have been on display on Wenatchee Avenue for the past few weeks, as has taken place in years past.
Seeking further clarification, this reporter called the Wenatchee Downtown Association on Thursday afternoon to see if they had any insight, but couldn’t get a representative on the phone.
Unsatisfied, I looked through 35 years worth of Wenatchee World archives to see if past years truly did have more public displays of patriotism. The fireworks show at Walla Walla Point Park typically dominated A1 or A2 in the lead up to Independence Day. A few years, the front page was reserved for local wild or structure fires caused by recreational fireworks.
July 4, 1984, was certainly memorable, as the Olympic Torch worked its way through North Central Washington in the run up to the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.
The next year, The World staff is pictured standing in front of our Mission Street building with red, white and blue bunting and an American flag hanging from the building. The lone reporter tasked with working this Fourth of July, I can confirm there were no such displays this year.
But still, no additional flags on Wenatchee Avenue were visible.
