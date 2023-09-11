WENATCHEE — The board of directors for the Residents Coalition of Chelan County have announced a call-to-action regarding a proposal to amend Chelan County's short-term rental zoning code.
The proposed changes are to the land-use category “Small Scale Recreational and Tourist Use,” which would allow short-term rentals of any size to locate on residential zones with a Conditional Use Permit, according to a statement on the Lake Wenatchee Information website.
According to the statement by the board of directors, the changes were initiated by the Chelan County Department of Community Development and approved by the Chelan County Planning Commission on a split vote. This proposal was expected to go before the Chelan County Board of Commissioners at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.
The first change currently states no more than 6,500 square feet of "gross floor area shall be devoted to buildings and structures for each ten acres of land area within the project site. Caretakers’ residences authorized herein may be in addition to the six thousand five hundred square feet of gross floor area for other buildings and structures.”
According to planning commission summary sheets, 6,500 square feet was changed to 7,000 square feet of gross conditioned floor area and shall be devoted to buildings and structures for each parcel meeting the minimum lot size of the zoning district.
“If this change is approved, lodges and similar short term visitor accommodations could be sited on parcels as small as 12,000 square feet (1/4 acre),” the coalition said in its statement. "All residential zones would be affected.”
The second change approved by the Planning Commission currently states, “one single-family dwelling unit may be allowed for each twenty acres of land within the project site for the use of on-site staff or landowner.”
Summary sheets state that the number of 20 acres of land was changed to a parcel meeting the minimum lot size of the zoning district.
“Again, this change would mean that additional single family dwellings associated with the tourist accommodations could be sited on parcels as small as 12,000 square feet (1/4 acre),” the coalition said. “All residential zones would be affected.”
The coalition ended their statement by claiming that these are significant and harmful reductions in the minimum acreages currently in the code.
