WENATCHEE — The board of directors for the Residents Coalition of Chelan County have announced a call-to-action regarding a proposal to amend Chelan County's short-term rental zoning code. 

The proposed changes are to the land-use category “Small Scale Recreational and Tourist Use,” which would allow short-term rentals of any size to locate on residential zones with a Conditional Use Permit, according to a statement on the Lake Wenatchee Information website.



