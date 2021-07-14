WENATCHEE — The following list includes resources for fire evacuees shared with The Wenatchee World and found on Facebook.
- Evacuation shelter: Red Cross Northwest
- Red Cross Disaster Responders in the Greater Inland Northwest chapter has an evacuation shelter at Wenatchee Seventh-day Adventist Church at 508 N. Western Ave, Wenatchee. The shelter will remain open as long as needed. See updates on the Red Cross NW Twitter page .
- Pet food and supplies: Firehouse Pet Shop
- If you have been evacuated due to the wildfires and left without Pet food or supplies, Firehouse Pet Shop is offering to provide supplies if needed, and can deliver supplies as well.
Call the shop at (509) 668-7387 or reach out to Allen Larsen, one of the owners, at (509) 699-3281.
- Work space: Mercantile Wenatchee, NCW Libraries
- Mercantile Wenatchee is offering complimentary day passes this week to those who have been evacuated from their homes and need a place to work. They are open Monday thru Friday 8am to 5pm. Mercantile's phone number is (509) 726-6372.
- NCW Libraries has free public Wi-fi and computers for evacuees to use. They can also come in to escape the smoke and heat, said Michelle McNiel, a spokesperson for NCW Libraries.
- Space for pets and animals: Okandogs, Hometown K9, Lullaby Farm, Wenatchee Valley Humane Society
- Okandogs in Cashmere has offered on Facebook to try to help dogs displaced from the Nespelem and other fire evacuees. Okandogs is giving priority to litters of pups and requests those able to foster dogs make themselves known. Okandogs' phone number is (509) 670-4937.
- Hometown K9 in Leavenworth shared on Facebook they have room for anyone under evacuation orders. Hometown K9's phone number is (509) 670-0091.
- Julie McWiggins of Lullaby Farm in Cashmere shared on Facebook the farm is open for anyone and animals and have a paddock and some grain. Everyone is welcome and there is lots of space for camping, she said. Lullaby Farm's phone number is (509) 860-2553.
- Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is offering shelter to pets of people given a Level 3 evacuation notice during fires. Pet owners should call the shelter beforehand to ensure there is space available, even if that means calling while driving to the shelter, states a WVHS press release.
The Humane Society is at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave. in Wenatchee and can be reached at (509) 662-9577 during normal office hours, which are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Outside of these hours or during holidays, individuals can call Animal Care and Control at (509) 888-7283. If there isn’t a return call within 15 minutes, callers are encouraged to call the number again.