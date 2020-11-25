WENATCHEE — The year 2020 was supposed to be a breakout year for Alma’s Kitchen. The four-year old restaurant had just gotten its liquor license last winter before COVID-19 hit. Now, Alma’s Kitchen hangs by a thread each month, according to Marco Ramirez, assistant manager at the restaurant.
Alma’s Kitchen, located on 609 N. Wenatchee Ave., is a family business. Marcos’s mother, Alma, and older brother, Luis, are the owners of the restaurant. The restaurant is back to square one with restrictions to indoor dining according to Marco Ramirez. They were forced to let go of 12 employees back in March but slowly managed to hire back four employees.
The restaurant is down to one employee again, and things are not expected to really improve as they learned during the first wave when curbside and takeout only barely made enough to cover expenses, according to Marco Ramirez. Things will not get back to normal until dine-in seating returns to 100%, he said.
The restaurant will be cooperating with the new restrictions despite these setbacks. “Things may not have been so bad if people had simply followed the rules from the get-go,” Ramirez said. “If people don’t want to cooperate, then we all get to pay for it. I think that’s what we’re doing right now.”
Alma’s Kitchen made it through the first wave with the support of customers and with grants and loans through Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority, Ramirez said. Specials like Taco Tuesdays and Fajita Fridays were also successful ventures, and now they plan on working with local delivery service, Dashing Drivers, to deliver food to customers, he said.
“We plan on fighting back and keeping it up,” Ramirez said. “At this point, we’re not ready to give up.”
Salvador Tovar, owner of Tacos Chava, also remains optimistic about the future of his restaurant despite being located in the Wenatchee Valley Mall where maximum occupancy has been cut down to 10%. The restaurant is walking on a tightrope but he has faith they can stay open, Tovar said.
Fridays at the restaurant had been reduced to 10 to 15 nervous people dining-in right after indoor dining restrictions had just lifted back in June, according to Tovar. They only just recently started doing better with double that amount, he said. Tacos Chava will have to resume being frugal with lighting, gas and other utilities to save money, he said.
“As long as the mall stays open, I know that people will come to buy,” Tovar said. “I have faith in all Tacos Chava customers. We have a lot of [customers] that are faithful, and I know that they will help us out.”
If the mall did close, Tacos Chava would resort to their mobile kitchen according to Tovar. They will do anything in their power to not disappear after 10 years in business, he said.
El Rey Azteca, an East Wenatchee restaurant, had just started to gain a reliable clientele when the first shutdown hit in March, according to owner Juan Murriz Arroyo. The restaurant on 1650 Grant Road opened a year ago in November.
He had to let go of 11 employees. Arroyo was able to hire back four employees thanks to the federal Paycheck Protection Program, but it was not enough to cover every need of the business, Arroyo said.
Arroyo plans on waiting to see how long the restrictions will last.
“It’s an economic impact, but I believe that our health and our community’s health is more important than business,” Arroyo said. “This enemy is invisible and silent. We need to take care of ourselves somehow so that this won’t have a greater impact.”
He owns two other businesses in the area, Los 2 Amigos and Carniceria Los 2 Compadres, which helped El Rey Azteca stay open, he said.
La Tortuga Loca on 300 Stevens St. in Wenatchee is already seeing a drop-off in customers since their first day of takeout, Nov. 18, according to co-owner Edward Fonseca. Two people got discouraged and left when told they could not dine-in, he said.
They are considering making physical changes to the building, like making an outdoor, closed patio, to convince people to order takeout, according to Fonseca. But financially, things will stay OK as long as the restrictions to dine-in are not extended past Dec. 14, he said.
Winter was already a tough season before COVID-19, and looking ahead, Fonseca gives the business a 50% chance of being able to stay open if the restrictions gets extended.
It will all depend on the next four weeks, he said.
Fonseca has accepted the new restrictions. But they seem a bit harsh, he said. “At the end of the day, the ones that are affected the most are the workers like us,” he said. “They’re dependent day-by-day or month-by-month. But if it has to be done, then let it be it.”
Fonseca is nevertheless proud of being a part of such a tight-knit community like Wenatchee.
“The first thing we noticed was the support of our community,” Fonseca said. “We’ve had a huge amount of people that had never tried our food and the only reason they went to the restaurant was because they’re supporting local business.”