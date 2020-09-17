Restoring power not as easy as flipping a switch | Linemen working 18-hour shifts

OKANOGAN — All 15,000 Okanogan County PUD customers — though not all at the same time — were without power at some point on Labor Day as the Cold Springs Fire stormed through the county.
Not yet entirely contained, the damage is still being tallied of the fire that took at least one life, 78 homes, 60 outbuildings and burned 188,852 acres.
Power crews from across the region continue repairing power and telecommunications lines — a task likely to continue through this week, said Okanogan County PUD spokeswoman Sheila Corson.
“We were chasing outages so much that it’s hard to tell you exactly how many were out at any given time,” she said.
The county has four main transmission lines that provide power — three from the Bonneville Power Administration and one from Wells Dam.
“On Labor Day, we lost two BPA lines around 10:30 a.m., the third around 12:30 p.m. We were relying on Wells only at that point, which is what kept Pateros and Brewster and part of the Methow in power,” she said. “While we were working on switching other areas back on through the Wells line, one of the BPA lines came back up (around 8 p.m.), switching on most of the north part of the county. Then we kept working on getting the rest of Omak, Okanogan and Malott in power until around 10:30 p.m.”
At that point, almost all the power was restored, she said.
Then the Wells line went down overnight, again cutting power to the south county.
As for fiber, the saga began early Monday morning, when the windstorm knocked trees into the northern end of the fiber loop outside Cusick.
“That would have been our redundancy for what was to come,” she said.
In the mid-afternoon Monday, Jackass Butte outside Okanogan burned over, taking out critical communications infrastructure.
“Then later in the evening, the south end of our fiber loop was burned over near Bridgeport, and we hit that internet/cell/911 blackout,” she said. “In the wee hours of the morning, Pend Oreille-based crews fixed the northern end of the loop and we got some connectivity back. Since then, it’s been a long process of rerouting traffic and working with service providers to get customers back online and in service,” she said.
“We completed work on Jackass Butte and restored those services Sunday night (Sept. 13). Douglas PUD has now patched the south end of the fiber loop, so we should be getting back to full connectivity Monday.”
The final numbers are still out, she said, but the estimate is 180 distribution structures and 100 transmission structures were destroyed.
“Most of the latter were on the Okanogan-Brewster transmission line — what’s left of it is mostly visible from Highway 97 still,” she said. “We also lost structures in the Foster Creek transmission line, which is a more critical need at this point.”
Okanogan PUD’s four crews have been working 18-hour shifts since Labor Day.
“Our biggest challenges have been working with the terrain, and the difficulties in working with the ‘moon dust’ and those hard-to-access structures that became even harder to access,” she said.
As of Monday, just a handful of customers remained without power — a total of about 40 meters.
“Crews are scattered to work on those projects,” she said. “Unfortunately many of those meters were completely destroyed. We are working with our customers on assessing the situation and amount of damage and which ones we can get back on, and which we cannot.”
By Thursday, power had been restored to “pretty much” everyone.
“Aside from homes and other structures that were lost, we should be fully back in power,” Corson said.
It’s likely damaged power poles and downed lines will be visible for a while. The first focus is getting service restored.
“We do want folks to avoid them until we can clean them up,” she said.
Residents are asked to call the Okanogan County PUD if they see an immediate danger. Anyone still without power also should call.
“We expect to be done with our 18-hour crew shifts by Monday next week, and then we intend to send one crew to Douglas County PUD and one crew to Nespelem Valley Electric to assist them, as they have many more poles and wire on the ground than we do,” she said. “Hopefully our crews will roll out to them by mid-week next week. That’s what public power is all about — we are all in this together.”