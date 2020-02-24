WENATCHEE — Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort on Jan. 21 submitted a revised application for its proposed expansion project that calls for more commercial space, an 80-bed employee housing project and the possibility of an on-site fire station.
The 20-year project’s total site area and overall goals remain the same from when the application was first submitted to Chelan County in 2018 and early 2019, according to application materials from the resort.
Among the changes were 25 additional residential units, raising the total to 275 single-family homes and 621 combined condos, townhomes and duplex units, according to the application.
The new plans call for 110,000 square feet of commercial space, including a mountaintop restaurant and conference space. That’s up from the 89,222 square feet previously proposed.
The planned lodge will have 57 rooms instead of the previously proposed 50, according to the plans.
Mission Ridge is also proposing that it be annexed into Chelan County Fire District 1’s coverage area. That could come with an on-site volunteer fire station.
Currently, the nearest fire station is Station 14 on Squilchuck Road, about 6.6 miles from the resort.
The new application also revised how construction of the 20-year project will be phased out. Now the larger project phases will happen early in the timeline, instead of at the end.
In addition to the housing and commercial space, the 500-acre expansion will include more lifts and area for skiing, an outdoor summer concert venue and several parking areas, according to the plans.
Developers predict the project will more than double the resort's economic impact on the area, from $13.3 million annually now to $33.5 million in 10 years, according to the plans.
"The most growth is expected to be seen in the first five years of the expansion as the resort transitions from a day-use area to overnight accommodations," read part of an economic impact report included in the application.
The expanded resort is expected to generate 669 full-time jobs by year 10 of the project, according to the plans.
The Chelan County Community Development Department is taking public comment on the project until March 30.
After the deadline, the county will review the comments and make an environmental impact determination for the project, county Planning Manager RJ Lott said Monday.
Comments can be sent to the department at 316 Washington St., Suite 301 Wenatchee, WA 98801; attention: RJ Lott, planning manager, or emailed to RJ.Lott@co.chelan.wa.us.