WENATCHEE — RiverCom, the 911 dispatch center for Chelan and Douglas counties, may be able to accept text messages sometime in early August.
Thirty-one of the state's 39 counties have already implemented text-to-911 services, according to the state Emergency Management Division, a division of the state Military Department.
RiverCom has not adopted this service because of limits to its existing facility made it unable to support additional computers and networked systems, RiverCom Deputy Director Jonathan Brock said in an email.
RiverCom's solution to this problem arrived in May when they were able to integrate the Text-to-911 system into their call processing system and the statewide 911 network, he said.
RiverCom expects to begin testing and training staff with this service in July and public outreach will follow, Brock said.
The state E911 Coordinator's Office is working with all counties to eventually provide the service across the state, according to the state Emergency Management Division. The upgrades to systems across the state are being funded through an existing phone service fee.
People should always call 9-1-1 if possible, but a text can be used to communicate to a dispatcher if speaking is not possible — like in cases involving a home invasion or abusive partner, and for individuals who are deaf or have speech disabilities, according to the state emergency division.
Photos, videos and emojis can't be sent to 911, so a basic text should only be sent.
