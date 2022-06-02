WENATCHEE — A Riverside man was sentenced to 18 years in prison after he was convicted in April of three counts of child rape.
Thunder Ray Danzuka, 43, was sentenced Thursday by Chelan County Superior Court Judge Travis Brandt to 216 months in prison — the high-end of the standard sentencing range.
Danzuka in April was convicted at trial of two counts of first-degree child rape and one count of second-degree child rape.
Brandt also ordered Danzuka to serve the rest of his life in community custody after his release from prison.
The victim told investigators that Danzuka raped her on multiple occasions from 2010 to 2013 when she was 9 to 12 years old, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Superior Court.
The trial was the second in the matter with the first ending in a hung jury in July 2021.
“For the survivor to have gone through a trial not once but twice shows an amount of courage that is humbling,” said Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Julia Hartnell. “Fewer than one in three sexual crimes are reported to law enforcement, let alone prosecuted. Her tenacity and strength through this process is incredible.”
