RIVERSIDE — The state Liquor and Cannabis Board issued an emergency suspension Wednesday for an Okanogan County marijuana producer after the company allegedly shipped cannabis out of state.
Investigators say marijuana products from El Rey De la Kush in Riverside were shipped from Wenatchee to Texas, where marijuana is illegal, the liquor and cannabis board said in a news release.
In September, Wenatchee police officers investigated an incident in which 4.3 pounds of marijuana was shipped to Texas through the U.S. Postal Service. Police searched a Wenatchee home and found 620 pounds of marijuana, the release said.
The marijuana had liquor and control board “traceability” tags that linked the marijuana with El Rey De La Kush.
El Rey De La Kush is legally licensed to Juan Penaloza, who died in July, but Liquor and Cannabis officials believe the business has been operated by Brandi Clardy since Penaloza’s death, the release said.
El Rey De La Kush’s license was immediately suspended for at least 180 days and the state intends to move to permanently revoke the business’ license, according to the liquor and cannabis board news release.