NCW — Rock slides and the start of the construction season mean a combination of delays and detours for travelers on Highway 97A toward Chelan and Highway 2 near Stevens Pass.
On Highway 2, crews started Monday working to repair, resurface and pave the road from about Merritt to Berne.
The state Department of Transportation estimates 20-minute delays for travelers on Highway 2, with traffic directed by flaggers and a pilot car.
Interstate Concrete and Asphalt is the contractor on the $3.05 million project, which is expected to be finished in early August.
The stretch of 97A above the Knapps Hill Tunnel that closed in May remains closed, though work on repairs, weather permitting, was to start Monday. Granite Construction has the contract for the emergency repair, which is expected to take 20 working days.
A separate rock scaling project to the south continues Thursday and Friday, with 20-minute delays to allow for paving and removal of temporary lanes. Flaggers will be directing traffic.
Crews will be working from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. No additional day long closures for the scaling project are projected.
Travelers can check for project updates on Twitter @WSDOT_East and wsdot.com.