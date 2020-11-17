WENATCHEE — Motorists will be impacted by work being done by Chelan County road crews this week in the upper Chumstick Highway area and near Manson.
Road crews will be removing hazardous trees on the Upper Chumstick Highway and Chiwawa Loop Road, according to a county news release. The road will be down to one lane and expect minor delays.
In the Manson area, crews may be doing ditch work in. Expect roads to be down to one lane and look for flagger-controlled traffic.
All over Chelan County road crews will be doing snow and ice control as needed.