WENATCHEE — Drivers should look out for one-lane roads and flagger-controlled traffic next week on Chelan County roads.
Chelan County road crews will be doing brush work and shoulder stabilization work Monday through Friday, according to a Chelan County news release. Here's what to look out for:
- In Cashmere, crews will be brushing the roads in the Blewett and Olalla Canyon areas. Crews will also be repairing potholes.
- In Chelan, crews will be doing shoulder stabilization work on Manson Boulevard, Upper Joe Creek and Wapato Lake roads.
- Crews will also be brushing in the Boyd Road and Manson area.