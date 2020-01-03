EAST WENATCHEE — Former Wenatchee Police Chief Tom Robbins could become interim chief for East Wenatchee.
The City Council will vote Tuesday on whether to approve Mayor Jerrilea Crawford's recommendation of Robbins, who retired from the Wenatchee Police Department in 2016.
"I've known Tom for many years, kind of reached out to him for some input and guidance and perspective, kind of floated the idea past him," Crawford said. "I know he has moved out of the area, but I thought, 'Gosh, wouldn't it be a great partnership to coordinate with him since I've known him so long and he has a long history here in the community and wonderful experience.'"
Robbins, who now lives in Bonney Lake, near Tacoma, and would commute, became Wenatchee Police chief in 2001. He previously served 28 years with the Washington State Patrol, retiring as a field operations commander.
"I felt that it was an important thing to do to help move the police department and the city ahead," he said Friday. "I look forward to the opportunity — if given the opportunity — to come over and do what I can do to assist. It's just an honor to get the opportunity."
The city has contracted with Issaquah-based recruiting agency Prothman to find a permanent replacement for Police Chief Randy Harrison, who retired at the end of last year.
"Because I'm new to the city (as mayor), I thought a fresh perspective, maybe someone who is outside of the department but yet still familiar with the community and understanding the inner-workings between community partners," Crawford said. "(Robbins) seemed to be a natural fit for that."
She said the city can have an interim chief for six months, and it may take that long to recruit and hire a new chief. If approved, Robbins would receive a gross salary of $61,629.60 for the six-month period.
Prothman has begun working on a recruitment packet, using stakeholder interviews to develop city and department profiles and a job description. Crawford said that should be completed in the next couple of weeks, and then the company will advertise the position.
"It is a lengthy process, and I'm committed to making the right decision," she said. "So if it takes us six months to get there, or seven months to get there, that's what it's going to be."