WENATCHEE — The nonprofit Robert Graves Gallery will lose its location on Wenatchee Valley College campus due to the replacement planning for Sexton Hall.
Demolition may begin as soon as July 2023, once the state Office of Financial Management approves the plan.
The campus faculty, staff and state board have agreed with the decision to replace both Sexton Hall and the Workforce building. Brett Riley, WVC vice president, said it is cost prohibitive to move equipment to relocate these programs elsewhere in the community or on campus.
To save $1.1 million, the programs will be unhoused until the Sexton building is replaced, which may take up to seven years.
Riley said WVC is “looking at modest increase in on-campus activities” this fall, and remains open to a relationship with the gallery going forward when the building is completed. Sexton Hall, constructed in 1968, has housed programs in English, business, drafting, industrial electronics and computer labs, as well as the Robert Graves Gallery.
The gallery has unique architecture, envisioned by esteemed WVC arts teacher Robert Graves as a central atrium with skylights constructed in the enclosed outdoor courtyard. The Allied Arts Council of North Central Washington held a “Raise the Roof” fundraiser in 1975 for $7,000, and The Alcoa Foundation donated $5,000 to complete this architectural vision.
Russell McDaniel is an artist and former student of Graves who recalls “it was kind of like a dream for a young man” when he was asked for five artworks to donate to the inaugural fundraiser, which were successfully bid on and sold at the auction.
The nonprofit organization opened as Gallery ‘76 in April of 1976. The facility was renamed as The Robert Graves Gallery in 2007 in honor of the renowned artist and WVC arts teacher who held a position at the college for 32 years.
President of the Board of Directors for The Robert Graves Gallery, Russ Hepler, said preliminary discussions have considered that the charitable organization might keep an office at the college. It could become The Robert Graves Foundation for the Visual Arts by liquidating assets and offering scholarships.
Hepler said the nonprofit has $28,000 in the bank plus the value of a collection of “probably 400 pieces of art scattered across the college in different buildings” which might be sold to raise money.
The board has canceled shows since 2020 because of pandemic closures, and nothing more is scheduled.
“We can’t do anything,” Hepler said. “If we had a show up there, we’re the only one in the whole building and have to get special permission to open it up on the weekends.”
Artists, he said, aren’t keen to show with limited hours.
Jody Graves, daughter of Robert Graves and associate professor of music at Eastern Washington University, said her father’s idea was “to create a gallery as a center-point for the campus, which it certainly has been since that time.” She said it has featured “stunning shows there with top artists from around the country, receptions and gatherings of people, it’s been a great arts center.”
Regionally, Yakima Valley College has the Larson Gallery, and Columbia Basin College in Pasco has Esvelt Gallery as “a valuable part of maintaining a healthy collegial environment.”
In 2012 the WVC Music and Art Center opened, which includes the MAC Gallery as a smaller gallery space to showcase student and faculty art works. It also features professional guest artists.
In the articles of incorporation, Gallery ‘76 (now the Robert Graves Gallery) describes the organization of “a program including, but not limited to, classes, workshops, lectures and exhibits” which might be by local, national and international artists.
While the Robert Graves Gallery has close affiliation with the WVC college campus location (and receives $3,500 a year for service center fees from WVC) it does not communicate with the arts department, even though a faculty member should be on the board, according to bylaws.
RGG board president Hepler says “this is all preliminary discussions at the moment” while there is “not enough money to buy a building and move the whole thing.” July 21 is planned for the next RGG board meeting at 1300 Fifth St. to determine the next steps.