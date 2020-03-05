WATERVILLE — A 40-year-old man has been extradited from California to face child rape charges alleged to have occured in 2016.
Authorities say Alfonso Rodriguez-Flores forcibly raped a 14-year-old girl five times between May and June 2016 in Rock Island, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Douglas County Superior Court.
Rodriguez-Flores was charged in superior court with five counts of third-degree child rape in June 2016.
He was arrested in January in central California’s Tulare County. He was booked into the Okanogan County Jail on Wednesday.