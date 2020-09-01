WATERVILLE — A Rock Island man charged with killing his wife wants a new lawyer. If approved, it would be his fourth lead attorney since his 2018 arrest.
In the two years he’s spent in custody, Ului Teulilo has complained in letters to Douglas County Superior Judge Brian Huber regarding his representation and what he feels is a lack of communication. The letters are filed in Superior Court.
Detectives with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office believe Teulilo bludgeoned to death Peggy Teulilo, 68, on July 24, 2018, inside their fifth-wheel trailer on Riverside Place in Rock Island.
He is charged with first-degree murder with premeditated intent and second-degree murder.
Teulilo was first represented by John Buehler, but complained of a lack of communication. Nick Yedinak took the case from Buehler but relinquished Teulilo as a client when his public defender contract with Douglas County expired at the end of 2019.
Attorney Justin Titus has represented Teulilo since the new year but Teulilo again complained of a lack of communication. On Monday, Teulilo told Huber he had retained a new lawyer. The lawyer has not yet filed documents in Superior Court saying he intends to represent Teulilo.
Teulilo has an Oct. 12 hearing to set a trial date. He’s being held at the Okanogan County Jail.