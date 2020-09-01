ROCK ISLAND — A garage caught fire Monday night, engulfing a one-story house off of Keane Grade near Rock Island. No injuries have been reported from the fire, but the residents are now most likely without a home, said Douglas County Fire District 2 spokeswoman Kay McKellar.
The fire started at roughly 8:50 p.m. in the garage and then spread to the rest of the house, she said. A resident of the house initially tried to extinguish the fire.
Multiple calls also came in, noting the size of the flames coming from the house fire, she said.
Firefighters from four departments — Douglas County fire districts 2 and 4, Cashmere’s fire department and Chelan County Fire District 1 — arrived to assist in helping put out the house fire, she said.
The house fire also spread a little into nearby brush, she said. Both brush fire and structure fire crews were on scene.
Crews knocked down the fire shortly after midnight and stayed on fire watch through the night. The cause of the fire is under investigation.