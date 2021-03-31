WENATCHEE — Rock scaling on the hillside south of Entiat is delaying traffic and prompting changes to Link Transit bus service.
The project started Monday and is expected to continue through April 12.
The state Department of Transportation project will remove loose, unstable rock from slopes next to the highway.
The work by Strider Construction requires the road to be closed for 45 minutes at a time, from 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, according to a WSDOT press release. The road is open for 15 minutes at the top of every hour to allow traffic to pass.
The delays have prompted changes to Link Transit Route 21, between Chelan/Manson/Wenatchee, and Route 26 to Ardenvoir/Entiat/Olds Station, according to a March 25 Link Transit news release.
Riders on those Link Transit buses should expect some rerouting and delays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays due to the rock scaling project.
All the Route 21 buses will leave on time, but those affected by the closure will travel to Chelan via Highway 97 on the east side of the Columbia River. Riders on Route 26 to Ardenvoir via Entiat should expect delays and cancellations.
Shuttle service is available between Olds Station and Entiat and from Chelan to Entiat during the highway closure.
“We are doing our best to relieve any inconvenience for our guests,” Link planner Paul Heffernan said of the additional service. “However, we do expect the road closure to significantly affect commute times and are asking commuters to plan accordingly.”
Revised bus schedules are posted on the Link Transit website at linktransit.com. For help, call Link’s guest services department at 509-662-1155.