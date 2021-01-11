LEAVENWORTH — Contractors will check for and remove loose rock Tuesday and Wednesday on the hill above the site of a Jan. 4 rock and mudslide on Highway 2 between Leavenworth and Peshastin.
Expect traffic delays near milepost 102 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, up to 20 minutes at a time, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Link Transit's Route 22 bus will use North Road during the work, so stops between Peshastin and Leavenworth Wilkommen will be missed.
Mud and debris spilled over a guard rail and onto the highway. Crews reopened the road that evening and completed cleanup by Thursday.