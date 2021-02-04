WENATCHEE — Boulders that dot Wenatchee’s Locomotive Park are no more, or soon to be no more, after crews began removing them Wednesday.
“We’ve been wanting to take them out for a while because they're a pain to mow around,” said David Erickson, the city of Wenatchee’s director of parks, recreation and cultural services department.
It’s part of a larger plan to improve the park adjacent the George Sellar Bridge.
The city will also remove several hazardous trees, plant new trees put down grass where the boulders had been, Erickson said.
Erickson said the original plan was to remove the boulders after the ground had been frozen for a couple weeks so heavy equipment wouldn't damage the park. But he said winter has been mild and spring is fast approaching.
“We're getting toward the end of the deadline where we have time to do it because once spring happens we don't have time to do much of anything,” Erickson said, explaining that it’s a busy time of year for the department.
The boulders were broken up by heavy equipment and will eventually be reused elsewhere in the city. The first batch will be used for landscaping at the Wenatchee Cemetery, while the rest will be kept in a stockpile, Erickson said.
The decision to remove the boulders was not prompted by a recent attack at the park against a city employee, Erickson said, adding that the city began planning the work last year.
A parks employee on Monday was loading a bicycle he believed was discarded into a work truck when he was allegedly threatened with a knife by its apparent owner, David Padilla Sanchez, court records show.
Wenatchee police say that during the alleged assault Sanchez pointed to a graffitied boulder to show the park was his territory. He’s being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on $50,000 bail.