ORONDO — Highway 2 near Orondo might be closed for up to two days due to a rockslide partially covering the road by milepost 144. There is no detour yet, according to a 7:19 a.m. update by the state Department of Transportation.
The highway is closed from milepost 140 to milepost 148. The closure may last for a day or two, according to a release by Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber.
Detours may be set up by either Badger Mountain or McNeil Canyon areas, according to Weber.
“As you can see behind me there has been a massive rockslide,” said Weber on video Tuesday while standing on Highway 2 at the scene of the rockslide.
The road will not open until the rocks are removed, he said.