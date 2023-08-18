Rocky Reach Dam inside and out

It’s everything you ever wanted to know about a dam in an hour and a half.
There are enough impressive numbers thrown out by guides like Lupe Peterson to make one’s head spin:
- Tall as a 21-story building at 218 feet from the bedrock
- Can produce 1,349 megawatts
- Cost of $273.1 million using bonds
But a visitor on a hard hat tour of Rocky Reach Dam isn’t relegated to a classroom. It’s a walking tour of the dam itself.
Peterson said the visitor’s center opened in 1962. In the summers before 2020, tourists could explore the major part of the dam’s visitor’s center and museum located across the dam’s deck from the parking lot.
A new Discovery Center opened in August of 2021, including some of the older exhibits and many new ones. After that, tourists were only allowed across the deck with PUD supervision.
The PUD offers two types of tours to the area. The hard hat tour is the most extensive and requires at least five days of notice for a background check on the visitors. Peterson said guides modify each tour depending on the group’s size and the weather. In any case, “we take you to a lot of places,” she said.
A tour of 19 parishioners from the First Lutheran Church in Ellensburg arrived on Thursday. They were supplied with a red hard hat and glasses at the Discovery Center lobby. Long pants were required. The group followed Peterson and fellow tour guide Jahrhea Favor across the dam’s deck, stopping to learn about a fish bypass system and river trash collection.
They came to the dam’s main control and generator building in the center of the dam and the tour guides swiped their security cards to allow them into the elevator and down two floors. The area’s layout looked familiar to before 2020, although some of the exhibits had been moved and the museum exhibits dismantled.
Visitors were shown Walter Graham’s 20-foot-long painting of Washington State and the Columbia River Dams. It was a popular stop and the buttons still worked to highlight some of the dams along the river.
They wandered out to a viewpoint of the massive generator room and a familiar exhibit where they turned a crank to generate enough electricity to light one, two, three, and if strong enough, four light bulbs. Peterson said she sometimes gets adults on the tour who remembered the effort it took to light up just the third bulb as children.
Then they took a small elevator to what Peterson called “the bowels of the dam” on the first floor where earplugs were put in and visitors told not to photograph readings on control cabinets — and watch out for oil on railings.
The group took turns walking down a flight of stairs into a turbine room where a shaft was spinning at 90 revolutions a minute, one of 11 generating units at the dam — this one was the number 3 unit. It was a tight fit with absorbent material on the floor to catch oil and the spinning shaft in the center of the room. Talking was pointless because of the steady and loud rumble of the unit.
The group then went up to the generator floor, where they could see the top of the units and the conduits that took the power away to the transformers and distribution lines above.
Back on an elevator, the group went to the dam’s deck and downstairs that followed the top of the fish bypass tube for a view of the spillway and the Columbia River below. Walking on metal grating took a lot of work to focus on getting your footing.
Renee Merten from Ellensburg took one look over the side and then clung to the railing away from the edge. She said the safety glasses given to her made depth perception difficult.
Back at the Discovery Center, the group split up and explored the exhibits that are open to the public.
The church group’s trip from Ellensburg was organized by youth and family director Julie Boss whose husband works for the Chelan County PUD at the Rock Island Dam. She said they took the tour as a way to discover their role as a part of the overall community. “I’m trying to get us outside of the church,” she said. “It’s a way for us to learn about each other on a deeper level.”
The tour brought out some personal details of the church members. One was afraid of heights, and a few were afraid of spiders. There are a lot of spiders in some areas of the tour, but they’re always on the other side of glass. Some aggressive when using the hands-on exhibits and others reserved.
Peterson has been giving tours since 2016. She is a seasonal employee, having January and February off.
She said one of her most memorable tours was her first. On her tour was a mechanical engineer from Boeing. “I was scared to death,” she said. “I was new on the job and he had more knowledge than I did. Luckily we have a plethora of information.”
And she likes to share that information with anyone who will listen. “I’m very passionate about my job,” she said.
The PUD has three tour guides on staff and can handle from one person to 50 people at a time. A general tour will take 30 to 40 minutes and can be scheduled on the spot. Peterson said on a busy Saturday, they may run more than 10 general tours.
The Discovery Center at the dam is open Tuesday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. To schedule a tour, call (509) 663-7522.