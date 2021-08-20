WENATCHEE — The Chelan County PUD’s new Discovery Center is truly a sight to behold, which should attract visitors far and wide to its unique interactive exhibits.
Debbie Gallaher, who has been the Rocky Reach Visitor Center Manager for 19 years, said this is something that she and Bob Bauer, the PUD outreach education specialist, have been planning for 14 years.
And she's thrilled "to see them come alive,” Gallaher said. “We’ve seen this and anticipated it and finally I see displays greater than I imagined.”
Early in 2016, a study was done on what the Discovery Center could be. PUD Senior Project Manager Casey Hall said they went to major communities close by and regionally, talking to the chambers on the west side of the state about what would attract visitors to the location.
“After we went through that process and presented the information to the board, it really narrowed it down on what we wanted this place to look like, because we had a time period to think about what we were going to do here,” Hall said.
Design renovations started in 2018. The Museum of the Columbia and visitor center closed in fall 2019. New big fish viewing windows were installed in early 2020. Remodeling of the building started in October 2020. Installation of exhibits started in May of this year.
Hall said one of the most challenging parts of the project was the remodel.
“We ran into all kinds of issues during that remodel. We redid the plumbing in the building, but we didn’t know that until we started knocking walls out and finding all the problems with the plumbing,” Hall said.
Another issue is that nothing in the building is straight — everything is curved.
“It’s been a challenge working through those issues, but we had a great contractor (Lydig Construction, Bellevue) and superintendent that is very proactive. It’s allowed us to move through those challenges and come out on the right side,” Hall said.
Another big challenge was the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused a huge backlog of supplies and materials. There were delays getting the materials to build the project.
Total project cost was $7.7 million.
The new Discovery Center is built on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) principles, Bauer said. The goal is to reach as many kids and guests in those four areas, because that is what the hydro industry is all about, Bauer said.
“All these displays are designed to be interactive and to teach one of those four areas. In addition, you have the history of the Columbia, the history of the early people, the history of the PUD anb the wonderful marriage between a PUD and its community,” Bauer said.
Bauer said the center allows the PUD to showcase not only the Columbia River but also the PUD and its partnership with the community. He said the PUD's visitor center presents hydropower in the Pacific Northwest as a clean, renewable, reliable, and affordable energy source.
Bauer can’t wait to show off the facility to students.
“I am more excited about seeing the big, wide grins and smiles on their faces when the light comes on and they discover how wonderful this place is,” Bauer said. “From a visitor's point of view, everything in here looks wonderful. From my point of view, it’s seeing their faces when they just light up and have the ability to experience this place.”
The thing Gallaher is most excited about is everything is hands on. There was never a hands-on exhibit in the Museum of the Columbia, because when it was done in 1974, you couldn’t touch anything.
Now, Gallaher said families and children can come in and push buttons to see how things work.
“I have told people when they come, they are not going to know which direction to go because all of it is interactive,” she said. “It’s going to the place where families can go and have fun. They are going to learn.”
For Hall, having completed this center makes him happy and satisfied. He knows it’s going to be a beautiful place, which the community can call its own.
“Our ratepayers can come here and this is their facility. They can come and enjoy it. It’s theirs to learn and explore. Throughout the district, this is the place. That’s what makes me really excited about it and satisfied we were able to do this for our ratepayers and the visiting public,” Hall said.
After 42 years with the PUD, Gallaher is retiring this year. She said this Discovery Center is a fitting legacy.
“I am really overwhelmed and thrilled that I got to be part of something that is so big for Chelan County now and Chelan County into the future,” Gallaher said.