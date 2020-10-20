201017-newslocal-boating 01.jpg
Buy Now

A boat heads down the Columbia River south of Odabashian Bridge earlier this month. The new Residence Inn by Marriott hotel can be seen under construction near Walla Walla Point Park in the background.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

Join the online forum

Photo Editor Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com