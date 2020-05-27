This article comes from NABUR, an online discussion forum for the North Central Washington community. You can join our conversation about the arts (or discuss any other topic) by visiting wwrld.us/NABUR.
WENATCHEE — Since 2018, local musicians Matthew Smith and Dustin Hays spent almost every Wednesday night in the back of Wally’s Tavern, writing and compiling old music flyers from the Wenatchee Valley.
The culmination of their time — and drinks — spent at Wally’s is their self-published book, “Rotten To The Core: Relics Of Wenatchee Rock 'n' Roll 1990-1999.”
The 154-page book book — which was released at the end of April — highlights Wenatchee’s vibrant rock scene in the ‘90s, one that might appear less known compared to the grunge-rock happening across the mountains.
“Rotten To The Core” is a “pic-story” book for its mix of music history and photographs, according to Smith, which includes flyers, T-shirt designs, old photographs and CD art from popular local bands like Lopez, Iodine and Moral Crux.
“Even though a lot of the bands broke up... it's still a substantial accomplishment as musicians,” Hays said. “It's cool to somehow honor that.”
Hays’ interest in local music history started in high school, when he was handed down his father’s old record collection and discovered a 45rpm from the ‘60s garage rock band Billy & The Kids.
After helping complete a Apple Capital Records exhibition at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center at the beginning of 2018, Hays was looking to start another project. His neighbor showed him a “coffee-table book,” according to Hays, that was all flyers from a Texas punk band from the '80s. He immediately thought of Smith.
Smith grew up in Wenatchee and started going to local shows in 1994 at the age of 14. Later in the decade and early 2000s, he played in a few local bands and remained active in the scene.
“There were just a lot of high school-aged kids that were interested in picking up guitars and drumsticks,” said Smith.
He currently runs the Facebook page Wenatchee Punk: Past and Present, where fans and musicians post photos of old memorabilia tucked away in attics or unopened boxes. Using the Facebook page as a starting point, Hays and Smith decided to compile the images and reach out to members for any information, memories or leads they could remember.
"We did a lot of digging and pulling on strings to see where it would take us,” Smith said. “It was really tough to find some documented proof that these bands actually existed outside of my memory."
During the research process, the pair would sometimes stumble across a poster for a show Smith remembered attending. There was one band in particular he was hopeful to find traces of — The Navy Squeals. After the band had broken up, Smith remembered some members stayed around the Wenatchee scene, and he got to know some of them through shows, but couldn’t find any recordings of their music.
After a year of digging, he found pictures of the band from one or two shows and noticed their name featured on a few flyers in the book.
“It was right up my alley and then they were just gone forever,” Smith said. “It was weird to track them down, but I eventually found them.”
The lack of audio to pair with the memorabilia proved to be a theme for many of the bands mentioned in the book. According to Smith, some of the bands would be together for less than a year and only play a handful of shows in the area. Since the internet was still in its early stages, bands weren’t able to easily record music and share it on streaming services like musicians do today. Recording meant finding the right equipment, renting studio space and then transferring recordings to cassette tapes, CDs or vinyl.
“Some of those CDs or cassette tapes may still be bouncing around in someone's collection, but a lot of the stuff is not available online,” Smith said.
The book is laid out chronologically through the scene, and new bands are introduced with their member lineup. Other than a few captions, the narrative is chronicled through photographs.
“If you actually read the book and don't just look at it as a picture book, you can see where bands drop off flyers,” Hays said. “A new band will pop up, and it will have the bass player from six pages back.”
“Rotten To The Core” has already sold over 100 copies since its first sale on April 24. The Wenatchee Punk: Past and Present Facebook page is now scattered with snapshots, selfies and reviews from readers. Some copies have traveled to Michigan, Indiana and even the U.S. Air Force base in Guam.
“They've just gone all over the place to some of these people who have scattered far and wide from our little town," Smith said.
In true punk form, the book is only available through the music site Bandcamp or by personally contacting Smith or Hays. Once shops can reopen, Smith hopes to have some copies for purchase at local storefronts.
“It's a real book that might get passed down through a family that kids 90 years from now can find their grandpa playing in a band," Hays said.
“Rotten To The Core: Relics of Wenatchee Rock ‘n’ Roll History 1990-1999” is available to purchase from Bandcamp.