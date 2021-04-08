STEVENS PASS — The state Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has reduced driving speeds to 50 mph along the 9-mile stretch of Highway 2 across Stevens Pass due to rough road conditions.
The slow-down comes after seasonal thawing “intensified” highway issues such as potholes and road breaking, according to a WSDOT news release.
The reduced speed starts west of the summit at milepost 61.9 and ends by the Stevens Pass Nordic Center at milepost 70.5. Speeds on the summit will remain at 35 mph during winter months.
WSDOT is planning repairs for the 9-mile stretch come June, when weather warms enough for road work.