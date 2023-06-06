230607-newslocal-roundaboutart 01.jpg
Branches of a tree that will stand at the center of a new roundabout at Easy Street and Highway 2 in Sunnyslope are being worked on at the CJ Rench Design Studio in Hood River, Oregon on Thursday. The sculpture, called Valley of Fruition, is planned for installation later this month.

WENATCHEE — When the new roundabout opens at the intersection of Highway 2/97 and Easy Street next month, perhaps the most eye-catching aspect will be the nearly 30-foot tall statue at its center.

From any angle, and at any time of day, it's meant to offer a unique view.

230607-newslocal-roundaboutart 02.jpg
Artist CJ Rench stands by a stainless steel branch of acrylic leaves that will be used on the new Wenatchee roundabout sculpture he is building.
230607-newslocal-roundaboutart 03.jpg
The new public art that will stand in the roundabout at Easy Street and Highway 2 includes many of these branches on a stainless steel tree. Artist CJ Rench says his sculpture will change its look depending on the lighting.
230607-newslocal-roundaboutart 04.jpg
The base of 30-foot tall "Valley of Fruition" sits outside the CJ Rench Design Studio at Hood River, Oregon on Thursday.


