WENATCHEE — A 100-meter row, two weighted sled pulls, then two laps around an obstacle course. Sound difficult? Try it in a firefighter’s full protective bunker gear.
One four-person team from Chelan County Fire District 1 did just that Friday night at the third-annual CrosSport Firefighter Challenge.
It’s just a taste of what the team — and thousands of other firefighters — will experience March 8 at the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Firefighter Climb in Seattle, a grueling march up the Columbia Center’s 69 stories.
Both the Seattle stair climb and the Wenatchee CrosSport event are put on with the goal of raising money to fight blood-borne cancers.
The CrosSport event has taken a couple different forms over the years. The current obstacle-course iteration was started three years ago by Trystan Daniels, a firefighter with Chelan County Fire District 1.
At the time Daniels was also a crossfit trainer, so organizing the event was a natural fit, he said Friday.
The challenge is open to teams of firefighters and community members. Around 24 teams signed up this year, up from 14 last year, Daniels said.
“It’s started to gain a lot of traction and popularity,” he said. This year’s goal was to raise $2,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Around 16 Wenatchee Valley firefighters will compete in Seattle’s Columbia Center climb this year, including Daniels and several of the other CrosSport Firefighter Challenge participants, he said.
“It’s an awesome event and it hits kind of close to home,” he said of the CrosSport event. “We have a lot of firefighters in the community that work their butts off to support the community and this is another opportunity for us to serve them in a different capacity.”