OLYMPIA — Before the legislative session begins Jan. 13, state Rep. Mike Steele is making progress on a bill to expand the Running Start program.
Running Start allows high school juniors and seniors to take courses at community and technical colleges in the state, earning both high school and college credit. They don't pay tuition for the college courses.
Steele, R-Chelan, said his bill would expand the program to vocational and skilled trades. That training would likely be shorter and less expensive than college, he said.
"The only pathway to success is not necessarily a four-year college degree," he said. "There are lots of other opportunities. Getting kids exposed to that earlier — to the fact that they can become educated in a skilled trade and make a living wage, a really good living wage — is something that I want to try and really beef up."
Steele represents the 12th Legislative District, which covers Chelan, Douglas and parts of Grant and Okanogan counties. He is the ranking member of the House Education Committee.
Steele said he's gotten positive feedback on his idea and will work on details with the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Because it's an even-numbered year, the 2020 legislative session will only be 60 days instead of 105 days like this year. That could put the Running Start bill on hold, Steele said.
"If it doesn't get launched this session ... then it sets the groundwork for the long session to really do some heavy lifting," he said. "There's already a connection between Skill Source and the workforce-training agencies. There are schools in the 12th Legislative District that have pretty solid (career and technical education) programs anyway, so maybe looking at beefing up those programs and providing in-school, in-building credit in a little more robust way. ... I'd like to expand it to whatever we can, working with school districts, universities, Skill Source and all these other folks."
Career options for the program would range from welding to cosmetology, he said.
OSPI Communications Director Katy Payne said the office will work with Steele on the bill's language and ensuring school districts could implement the program.
"We're really excited when legislators focus on increasing access to CTE and to dual-credit programs," she said. "It's something that we have in the superintendent's strategic vision. It's something we've been working on really hard for the past few years."
Steele has been an advocate for vocational training. This past legislative session, he introduced a bill, later signed into law, to require school districts to offer high school students at least one career and technical education course considered a statewide equivalency.
School districts with fewer than 2,000 students can apply for waivers of the bill's requirements. High schools and school districts would be able to adopt local equivalencies for career and technical education courses not on the state list.