EAST WENATCHEE — No injuries were reported after an RV caught fire in East Wenatchee on Monday afternoon. Fire District 2 Chief Dave Baker said crews on scene were able to distinguish the fire quickly.
Crews were called out to the fire at 1001 Tedford St. SE at 4:37 p.m., he said.
The fire probably started in the RV’s air conditioning unit on top, then spread over and down the side of the vehicle, Baker said.
Anything inside is no longer usable due to smoke damage, he said. The fire department helped put the person who lived in the RV in contact with the local American Red Cross.
Baker said he does not think the incident will be investigated.