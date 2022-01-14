This map shows two of the three parcels the city of Wenatchee is buying from the Wenatchee Mining Partnership. Parcel A at 35 acres will be retained by the city, which will sell Parcel B at 47 acres to the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust along with another parcel not shown on the map.
This map shows one of three parcels the city of Wenatchee is buying from the Wenatchee Mining Partnership. The 40-acre parcel will be sold to the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust along with another parcel not shown on the map.
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee City Council approved the purchase of three properties from Wenatchee Mining Partnership for a little over $184,000 Thursday night.
The properties are near Saddle Rock Regional Park and the city purchased them as part of a remediation project in the park.
The city initially set out to only purchase one 35-acre property since a portion of the main Saddle Rock trail runs through it. However, the property owners indicated they would also be interested in selling two additional properties: 47 acres southwest of Saddle Rock that includes part of Rooster Comb and 40 acres on the north slope of No. 2 Canyon.
Through the city’s purchase and sale agreement, it will sell the additional two parcels to the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust for $44,000. The closing date for the deal is Feb. 28.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.