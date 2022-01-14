Purchase Access

Screen Shot 2022-01-14 at 2.49.17 PM.png

This map shows two of the three parcels the city of Wenatchee is buying from the Wenatchee Mining Partnership. Parcel A at 35 acres will be retained by the city, which will sell Parcel B at 47 acres to the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust along with another parcel not shown on the map.

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee City Council approved the purchase of three properties from Wenatchee Mining Partnership for a little over $184,000 Thursday night.

The properties are near Saddle Rock Regional Park and the city purchased them as part of a remediation project in the park.

The city initially set out to only purchase one 35-acre property since a portion of the main Saddle Rock trail runs through it. However, the property owners indicated they would also be interested in selling two additional properties: 47 acres southwest of Saddle Rock that includes part of Rooster Comb and 40 acres on the north slope of No. 2 Canyon.

Screen Shot 2022-01-14 at 2.49.29 PM.png

This map shows one of three parcels the city of Wenatchee is buying from the Wenatchee Mining Partnership. The 40-acre parcel will be sold to the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust along with another parcel not shown on the map.

Through the city’s purchase and sale agreement, it will sell the additional two parcels to the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust for $44,000. The closing date for the deal is Feb. 28.

