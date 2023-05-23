Chelan County Sheriff's Office Deputy Lucas McComas carries a drone he was operating while searching for a reported victim of a fall on Saddle Rock, seen behind him, on Tuesday. A Chelan County Search and Rescue team was unable to locate anyone needing help.
WENATCHEE — Local rescuers Tuesday could not find anyone in need of help or assistance up in the Saddle Rock area after a concerned hiker reported a person possibly in need of help.
Chelan County Emergency Management went to the area, climbed to the top of Saddle Rock, interviewed other hikers on the trail, and used a drone to get a better look at the surrounding areas, said Sgt. Jason Reinfeld. But nobody was found in need of assistance.
Rescuers interviewed the hiker who made the initial call around 11 a.m. The person said they thought they saw someone maybe stuck or slipping and heard a cry for help.
“Somebody heard something and called for help which is a good thing,” Reinfeld said. “But we couldn’t find anything.”
He said the caller might have mistaken a person for a rock. Another possibility in these kinds of cases is that someone was in need of assistance but may have self-rescued. Ultimately, rescuers did not locate a person in need of help.
Last week a hiker was successfully rescued from the Saddle Rock area after she sustained an injury and was treated by Ballard Ambulance, said Kay McKellar, Wenatchee Valley Fire District spokesperson.
The rescue occurred Wednesday, according to RiverCom Dispatch logs.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone