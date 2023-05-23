230524-newslocal-saddlerocksearch 01.jpg
Members of Chelan County Search and Rescue traverse the face of Saddle Rock looking for a reported victim of a fall Tuesday. They were unable to find anyone.

WENATCHEE — Local rescuers Tuesday could not find anyone in need of help or assistance up in the Saddle Rock area after a concerned hiker reported a person possibly in need of help.

Chelan County Emergency Management went to the area, climbed to the top of Saddle Rock, interviewed other hikers on the trail, and used a drone to get a better look at the surrounding areas, said Sgt. Jason Reinfeld. But nobody was found in need of assistance.

Chelan County Sheriff's Office Deputy Lucas McComas carries a drone he was operating while searching for a reported victim of a fall on Saddle Rock, seen behind him, on Tuesday. A Chelan County Search and Rescue team was unable to locate anyone needing help.
A drone operated by Chelan County Sheriff's Office Deputy Lucas McComas flies in the area of Saddle Rock on Tuesday looking for a reported victim of a fall. No one was found needing help.


