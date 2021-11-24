WENATCHEE — Wenatchee’s mule deer will soon roam alone as the seasonal closure of Sage Hills nears.
The Chelan County PUD will close 960 acres of Wenatchee foothills and trails from Dec. 1 to April 1. That means no foot traffic until spring.
Mule deer use the foothills for food in the winter months and as a quiet range, according to the release. This year, the 15th winter closure, is seeing 20% more mule deer than usual, according to the PUD..
The Chelan-Douglas Land Trust and the city of Wenatchee also close over 2,200 acres of land near Sage Hills and Horse Lake areas for the deer, according to the release.
Foothills trail alternatives during winter include Saddle Rock, Lower Castle Rock, the Jacobson Preserve and the gravel road by Dry Gulch Preserve.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.