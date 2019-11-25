WENATCHEE — The Sage Hills trail system will begin its annual closure on Dec. 2 to protect wintering mule deer.
Chelan County also plans to close the Horse Lake Road gate to vehicles that day, according to a Monday press release from the Chelan County PUD. It’ll still be open to non-motorized recreation and pets.
Newly developed trails on U.S. Forest Service land up No. 2 Canyon will also be closed to winter recreation, according to the release.
The PUD owns about 960 acres in the Sage Hills, which it manages as a wildlife preserve. The number of mule deer in the area “rises sharply in December and peaks in March,” according to the release.
“Even during mild winters, we see mule deer using the Sage Hills in late winter and early spring,” Senior wildlife biologist Von Pope said in the release. “It’s good confirmation that the trail closure is timed right to protect deer moving into the area seeking food and cover.”