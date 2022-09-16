WENATCHEE — Salmon, sun, smiles.

More than 1,000 third- and fourth-grade students descended Thursday and Friday on the Rocky Reach Dam Park and Discovery Center for the 30th Wenatchee River Salmon Festival. And there were plenty of salmon and smiles while the sun shone. 



Emily Thornton: (509) 861-2174

thornton@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @EmilyK_Thornton

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?