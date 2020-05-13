WENATCHEE — A Malaga man who allegedly taunted and threatened several of his victims after scamming them out of hundreds of dollars was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in prison.
Damien Scott Hally was arrested in late January in connection to a scheme in which he deposited forged checks into at least five women’s bank accounts and then withdrew cash before the banks could notice the checks were fraudulent, leaving the women with overdrawn accounts.
Hally pleaded guilty May 6 in Chelan County Superior Court to one count of leading organized crime and three counts of intimidating a witness. He submitted an Alford plea, which allowed him to take advantage of a plea deal without admitting wrongdoing.
Prior to the plea deal, he faced 51 charges in two cases: 23 counts of forgery, 23 counts of second-degree identity theft, four counts of intimidating a witness and one count of leading organized crime.
On Wednesday, Judge Kristin Ferrera sentenced him to seven years in prison. Upon release he’ll serve three years under community custody.
Detectives with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office were led to Hally after he sent threatening messages to a young woman and her mother in an attempt to dissuade them from contacting police, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Jan. 31 in superior court.
Hally convinced the woman to deposit three $900 checks into her checking account and then, on one occasion, withdraw the money for him, the affidavit states. In two more instances, Hally withdrew cash. He told her he could help her turn the cash into a larger sum of money. The checks were forged under the name of a Chicago construction company.
Hally was accused of repeating similar scams with other women.
When one victim confronted Hally over Snapchat, he told her “You sent me my money your account gonna be negative that’s it. I scammed you so bad so it don’t matter. I got my money you can’t do nothing about it,”
He went on to explain the scheme is called “card cracking,” and provided her the definition as stated on MoneyTips.com: “a type of financial fraud in which the fraudster promises easy money to entice regular people into sharing their debit card, PIN, and online banking credentials. The fraudster deposits bad checks (often online) and then quickly withdraws them from the ATM.”
Hally was arrested Jan. 30 at his home in Malaga. He told detectives he’d earned approximately $100,000 over the past decade by scamming people, the affidavit said.
Hally was freed from custody after posting a $100,000 bond on Feb. 4. His time outside the confines of the Chelan County Regional Justice Center was shortlived.
He was taken into custody again Feb. 10 after prosecutors filed another 14 charges against him stemming from newly discovered fraudulent checks at his home.
Hally posted $10,000 on Feb. 12 and was released. He was arrested yet again March 10 after allegedly scamming a 19-year-old man, whom he met on Snapchat, out of $160. The case is ongoing and he’s scheduled to be arraigned May 19.
Bail was increased to a combined $250,000 and he has remained in custody.
At his guilty plea hearing, Hally requested a short furlough from jail to take care of personal business before departing to jail. According to court documents, Judge Kristin Ferrera had concerns because Hally’s wife, who once had a domestic violence protection order against Hally, would be his supervisor while on furlough. Ferrera also expressed concern that he may have tried to fake his death once.
While Hally was being prosecuted for allegedly hitting his wife in 2018, a friend called Hally’s attorney and reported that Hally died in a car accident in New York, said deputy prosecutor Lee O’Brien. The case stalled.
After some time had passed, and with no proof that Hally had in fact died, O’Brien asked for a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested a few days later, O’Brien said. The case was ultimately dismissed.
O’Brien noted that he can’t prove that Hally faked his death, after all it was a friend who made the call, but he did miss multiple court hearings.
Ferrera denied Hally’s request for furlough. A restitution hearing was set for Sept. 2.