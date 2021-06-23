WENATCHEE — Wenatchee police are advising residents to use caution over the phone after scammers reportedly claimed to be Wenatchee police sergeants.
The scammers, while falsely saying they are with local police, ask for personal information or money to take care of warrants, according to a Tuesday news release from the Wenatchee Police Department.
Those who do have warrants need to go to a judge to have the warrant cleared, not over the phone as scammers claim, according to the release.
This phone scam is also spoofing its number to make it look like the call is coming from RiverCom Dispatch, according to the release.