WENATCHEE — What is something people here know about local Native American facts, Mary Big Bull-Lewis asked members of the Wenatchee School Board.
Silence followed Big Bull-Lewis’ question. “Anybody first?” she asked.
The board met Monday afternoon for an Indigenous Land Recognition workshop in an effort to find ways to better educate the community on local Indigenous people’s history.
Big-Bull Lewis led the session. Board members’ answers to her questions varied, but most admitted a lack of knowledge.
“Can’t say I’m really up to speed on the history,” said board President Laura Jaecks.
There is an opportunity to find better ways to educate our area about Indigenous history, said Big Bull-Lewis, the owner of Wenatchi Wear, a member of the Colville Confederated Tribes and a descendant of the Blackfoot Tribe. Just understanding and learning is really important in order to create a positive change.
Big Bull-Lewis shared local history about treaties left unhonored, the White River Massacre and how U.S. boarding schools attempted to erase Native culture — all examples of how Native Americans have been oppressed.
“It’s not an easy topic and it can be uncomfortable,” said Big Bull-Lewis, but it is part of the process of changing. The other part is about recognizing why there are gaps in Native American history.
Board members at the workshop picked up a handout on land acknowledgment with resources on creating a space for Indigenous people.
Wenatchee Superintendent Paul Gordon said he was blown away by his lack of knowledge after first hearing the presentation by Big Bull-Lewis.
This is a “great first step in the building of our knowledge,” he said. The history is really recent and is still impacting a number of Indigenous community members.
At the end of the workshop, Big Bull-Lewis’ asked board members what the school district can do to create purposeful land recognition.
The board agreed they could improve education on Indigenous history and suggested ideas such as having a school assembly on Native Americans, recognizing Wenatchee’s Native student population and adding to the school district curriculum.