WENATCHEE — Wenatchee voters could see a school construction bond proposal on the ballot next February.
Whether that will happen and what it might look like will depend on whether preparations are complete by then — including a recently ordered demographic study, a facilities survey and input from a soon-to-be-formed citizen facilities planning committee.
The Wenatchee School Board on Tuesday directed Superintendent Paul Gordon to move forward with steps to research a plan, which will include formation of a new citizen facilities committee tasked with considering options and making a recommendation to the board.
“Ultimately, it is the board’s decision,” Gordon told board members during the workshop that provided the newly configured board with history on past construction and bond proposals, updates on financing and facilities needs and timelines for future planning.
The presentation included a 31-page report covering the background of the failed April 2018 Phase II bond for Wenatchee High School, along with a brief description of what’s changed since then, financial considerations and a timeline of when decisions need to be made to get the measure on the February 2021 ballot.
The information was presented by a panel that included:
David Zeitlin, project and construction manager with Hill International
John McQuaig, member of the Citizen Facility Planning Committee
Brian Fitzgerald of TCF Architecture
Ryan Swanson of Piper Sandler, a bond financing firm.
The history lesson provided context for the new board members — only one of the five was serving when the last bond proposal was put together — and for Gordon, who has been on the job since July.
In directing Gordon to move forward, board members stressed the need for a diverse committee and the need to base recommendations on data rather than assumptions.
The board already has ordered a demographic study that will help identify how many students the district is expected to enroll and where they will be living in the next few years. The results of the study are expected in May.
Gordon said that though the Feb. 9 special election date is considered a target in the timeline, nothing has been decided.
“The committee could come back and say they want to do something completely different,” he said.